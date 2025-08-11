Next Article
NVIDIA, AMD agree to share revenue with US government
NVIDIA and AMD just agreed to give 15% of their revenue from certain chip sales in China—like NVIDIA's H20 and AMD's MI308—to the US government.
This is now required if they want permission to keep selling these chips in China.
Implications for AI hardware in China
This new rule ties export approval directly to US profits.
It could mean higher prices or fewer options for AI hardware in China, and might push companies to rethink their global strategies as the US keeps a closer eye on advanced tech exports.