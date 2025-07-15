Next Article
NVIDIA gets green light to sell AI chips in China
NVIDIA just got the green light from the US to start selling its H20 AI chips in China, after a ban earlier this year hit their business hard.
This change follows a meeting between NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang and President Donald Trump, signaling a shift in how the US is handling tech exports.
US adjusts strategy in response to chipmakers' concerns
The US is now allowing limited chip sales as part of a new strategy—balancing national security with economic interests.
NVIDIA even designed a less powerful chip to meet export rules so it can keep working with Chinese companies.
Huang is also heading to Beijing soon to meet top Chinese officials, hoping to strengthen NVIDIA's position as global competition in AI heats up.