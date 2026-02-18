NVIDIA teams up with Indian tech giants to boost AI

Cloud partners are rolling out thousands of NVIDIA GPUs for India-focused AI projects—think large GPU capacity in India; related AI use cases include smarter robots at Tata Motors and real-time network automation for telecoms. The partnerships also dive into drug discovery (thanks to Persistent Systems using NVIDIA BioNeMo) and advanced industrial simulations in manufacturing and energy.

With nearly 800,000 developers and 4,000+ startups already using tools

With nearly 800,000 developers and 4,000+ startups already using NVIDIA tools in India, these collaborations could help shift the country from just adopting AI to actually leading it.

For anyone interested in tech or future jobs in AI, this is a big step forward for India's digital scene.