NVIDIA teams up with Indian tech giants to boost AI
NVIDIA is partnering with major Indian tech and cloud firms to level up India's own AI infrastructure.
Announced at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, this move brings together companies like TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Yotta, L&T, and more to focus on faster GPUs, open-source AI models, and smarter enterprise software.
Cloud partners are rolling out thousands of NVIDIA GPUs for India-focused AI projects—think large GPU capacity in India; related AI use cases include smarter robots at Tata Motors and real-time network automation for telecoms.
The partnerships also dive into drug discovery (thanks to Persistent Systems using NVIDIA BioNeMo) and advanced industrial simulations in manufacturing and energy.
With nearly 800,000 developers and 4,000+ startups already using NVIDIA tools in India, these collaborations could help shift the country from just adopting AI to actually leading it.
For anyone interested in tech or future jobs in AI, this is a big step forward for India's digital scene.