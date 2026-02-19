NVIDIA to back 500 AI startups in next year
NVIDIA is teaming up with AI Grants India (AIGI) to help launch up to 500 new AI startups in the coming year.
Through NVIDIA's Inception program, these early-stage founders will get access to powerful tools, infrastructure, and a global ecosystem—giving them a real shot at building something big.
AIGI has already supported over 100 idea-stage AI startups
AIGI, founded by Bhasker Kode and Vaibhav Domkundwar, has already helped over 1,500 builders and supported more than 100 idea-stage AI startups—all in less than nine months.
They've also enabled over a billion tokens across different model platforms.
NVIDIA's Inception program has onboarded over 4,000 Indian startups
NVIDIA's Inception program has brought in over 4,000 Indian startups so far and is now partnering with top VCs like Peak XV and Accel India to fund the most promising teams.
This push lines up with India's $1 billion IndiaAI Mission—so if you're dreaming of building something with AI, this could be your moment.