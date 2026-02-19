NVIDIA to back 500 AI startups in next year

AIGI, founded by Bhasker Kode and Vaibhav Domkundwar, has already helped over 1,500 builders and supported more than 100 idea-stage AI startups—all in less than nine months. They've also enabled over a billion tokens across different model platforms.

NVIDIA's Inception program has brought in over 4,000 Indian startups so far and is now partnering with top VCs like Peak XV and Accel India to fund the most promising teams.

This push lines up with India's $1 billion IndiaAI Mission—so if you're dreaming of building something with AI, this could be your moment.