NVIDIA's Jensen Huang wants to supercharge US chip-making Business Jan 23, 2026

NVIDIA's co-founder Jensen Huang just doubled down on his promise to boost US manufacturing, teaming up with TSMC, which produced a wafer for NVIDIA's most advanced GPU, called Blackwell, at its Arizona fab.

He says it's all about helping America build more tech at home—a move that fits right in with President Trump's push for reindustrialization.

Full production will take a while, but the goal is clear: bring more high-tech jobs and know-how back to the US.