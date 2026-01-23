NVIDIA's Jensen Huang wants to supercharge US chip-making
NVIDIA's co-founder Jensen Huang just doubled down on his promise to boost US manufacturing, teaming up with TSMC, which produced a wafer for NVIDIA's most advanced GPU, called Blackwell, at its Arizona fab.
He says it's all about helping America build more tech at home—a move that fits right in with President Trump's push for reindustrialization.
Full production will take a while, but the goal is clear: bring more high-tech jobs and know-how back to the US.
AI-powered factories and big bets on new chip tech
Huang isn't stopping at just making chips—he wants to use NVIDIA's AI and digital twin tech to create fully robotic factories here.
On top of that, Peter Thiel (yep, the PayPal guy) is backing a new project from James Proud called Substrate, which just raised $100 million to build advanced chipmaking machines using X-ray lithography.
All these efforts are about making the US less dependent on foreign supply chains—especially important given all the tension around Taiwan right now.