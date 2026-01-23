NYC bracing for a snowy weekend as Storm Fern rolls in

Why does this matter?

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tri-State area, with temperatures plunging well below freezing.

Up to 4,000 flights may be canceled nationwide, and some airlines are offering waivers at NYC airports; check with individual airlines (e.g., JetBlue) for waiver dates.

Expect tough travel conditions, possible power outages, and some seriously chilly vibes—so bundle up and plan ahead!