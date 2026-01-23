NYC bracing for a snowy weekend as Storm Fern rolls in
NYC is getting ready for Winter Storm Fern, which could bring 6-12-inch of snow from Sunday to Monday morning. Millions across the eastern US could feel the impact.
The city's rolling out 2,000 sanitation workers and thousands of plows and hundreds of salt spreaders to keep things moving.
Why does this matter?
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tri-State area, with temperatures plunging well below freezing.
Up to 4,000 flights may be canceled nationwide, and some airlines are offering waivers at NYC airports; check with individual airlines (e.g., JetBlue) for waiver dates.
Expect tough travel conditions, possible power outages, and some seriously chilly vibes—so bundle up and plan ahead!