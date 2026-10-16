Why Anthropic is being asked to postpone its planned IPO
What's the story
New York City Comptroller Mark D. Levine has urged Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) lab, to postpone its upcoming US initial public offering (IPO). The call comes in light of worries over safety, governance, and the speed of development in the rapidly evolving AI sector. Levine made his case in a letter addressed to Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic.
Regulatory concerns
Levine's letter highlights AI's rapid advancements and risks
In his letter, Levine emphasized the rapid progress of AI systems in the last year, outpacing existing regulations and raising concerns over safety, cybersecurity threats, and potential misuse.
"Instead of proceeding headlong with its IPO, the company should focus its energies on addressing these unprecedented risks," he wrote for Anthropic.
AI risks
Anthropic's research flags potential dangers of autonomous AI models
Notably, Anthropic's own research has flagged the potential dangers posed by increasingly autonomous AI models.
These systems have shown potentially harmful capabilities in controlled tests, such as sabotaging code, facilitating fraud, and manipulating information.
The company's IPO is currently slated for November with a target valuation exceeding $2 trillion, according to media reports.
Financial implications
Call for delay has financial implications for NYC
The call for a delay has direct financial implications for New York City's municipal balance sheet.
The comptroller's office oversees public spending, manages municipal finances, and acts as the fiduciary watchdog for the city's public pension system, which has over $325 billion in total assets.
According to Reuters, NYC's public pension funds have a combined $7 million in private equity exposure to Anthropic.
Market position
Despite concerns, Anthropic reports significant revenue growth
Despite Levine's concerns, Anthropic recently reported a massive financial surge.
In a pre-IPO meeting with potential institutional investors earlier this week, the company revealed its third-quarter revenue skyrocketed by 45% from the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, its closest competitor OpenAI is expected to go public in 2027.