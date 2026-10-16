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Home / News / Business News / Why Anthropic is being asked to postpone its planned IPO
Why Anthropic is being asked to postpone its planned IPO
The call comes in light of worries over safety, governance

Why Anthropic is being asked to postpone its planned IPO

By Akash Pandey
Oct 16, 2026
02:21 pm
What's the story

New York City Comptroller Mark D. Levine has urged Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) lab, to postpone its upcoming US initial public offering (IPO). The call comes in light of worries over safety, governance, and the speed of development in the rapidly evolving AI sector. Levine made his case in a letter addressed to Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic.

Regulatory concerns

Levine's letter highlights AI's rapid advancements and risks

In his letter, Levine emphasized the rapid progress of AI systems in the last year, outpacing existing regulations and raising concerns over safety, cybersecurity threats, and potential misuse.

"Instead of proceeding headlong with its IPO, the company should focus its energies on addressing these unprecedented risks," he wrote for Anthropic.

AI risks

Anthropic's research flags potential dangers of autonomous AI models

Notably, Anthropic's own research has flagged the potential dangers posed by increasingly autonomous AI models.

These systems have shown potentially harmful capabilities in controlled tests, such as sabotaging code, facilitating fraud, and manipulating information.

The company's IPO is currently slated for November with a target valuation exceeding $2 trillion, according to media reports.

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Financial implications

Call for delay has financial implications for NYC

The call for a delay has direct financial implications for New York City's municipal balance sheet.

The comptroller's office oversees public spending, manages municipal finances, and acts as the fiduciary watchdog for the city's public pension system, which has over $325 billion in total assets.

According to Reuters, NYC's public pension funds have a combined $7 million in private equity exposure to Anthropic.

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Market position

Despite concerns, Anthropic reports significant revenue growth

Despite Levine's concerns, Anthropic recently reported a massive financial surge.

In a pre-IPO meeting with potential institutional investors earlier this week, the company revealed its third-quarter revenue skyrocketed by 45% from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, its closest competitor OpenAI is expected to go public in 2027.

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