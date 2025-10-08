Nykaa parent FSN's stock soars 57% in 2025 so far
Nykaa's parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, has seen its stock shoot up 57% so far in 2025, reaching ₹257 by early October.
The rally follows a strong revenue growth forecast for the first half of FY26 and marks seven straight months of gains.
Premium beauty sales driving growth
Nykaa is thriving thanks to booming sales in India's premium beauty market and the addition of big brands like Chanel and Supergoop.
The fashion side is also bouncing back, helped by early festive shopping.
Both beauty and fashion sales are expected to see solid growth.
Brokerages remain bullish on Nykaa's prospects
Brokerages like JM Financial are upbeat, projecting a healthy 7.1% EBITDA margin for Q2.
They're sticking with a buy rating and a target price of ₹260, pointing to Nykaa's expanding brand lineup and steady momentum as reasons for optimism.