How Odisha plans to become an aviation hub in India

The Odisha government has approved the 'B-MAAN' scheme (Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network) with a whopping budget of ₹14,182 crore. The move is aimed at establishing Odisha as an aviation hub in eastern India. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Scheme details 'Aviation for All' The B-MAAN scheme is an umbrella initiative for the development of the aviation sector. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said, "The scheme aims to bring all aspects of aviation under one comprehensive framework." He added that it would position Odisha as a key player in eastern India's aviation landscape, under the inclusive vision 'Aviation for All' (Samastanka pai biman seba).

Scheme components Key focus areas of the scheme The B-MAAN scheme focuses on infrastructure development and modernization, air connectivity, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) ecosystem. It also emphasizes emerging technologies and innovation in the aviation sector. Other key areas include cargo and logistics development as well as capacity building for skill development. The scheme aims at institutional strengthening within the aviation industry in Odisha.

Airline incentives Incentives to airlines for improving regional air connectivity Under the B-MAAN scheme, the Odisha government will provide incentives to airlines to improve regional air connectivity. This will connect tier-II and tier-III towns with major cities under UDAN and other schemes. The state also plans to set up world-class MRO facilities at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and other strategic locations, creating a self-reliant aviation maintenance ecosystem while attracting private investment.