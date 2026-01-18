Odisha bags investment commitments worth ₹1L crore in Kolkata

The event was part of the state's outreach program leading up to 'Enterprise Odisha'

The Odisha government has bagged investment commitments and proposals worth around ₹1 lakh crore during an investors' roadshow in Kolkata. The event was part of the state's outreach program leading up to 'Enterprise Odisha,' which will be held on January 27-28 in Rourkela. Officials from the neighboring state interacted with over 500 industrialists and business leaders at the event.