Odisha bags investment commitments worth ₹1L crore in Kolkata
What's the story
The Odisha government has bagged investment commitments and proposals worth around ₹1 lakh crore during an investors' roadshow in Kolkata. The event was part of the state's outreach program leading up to 'Enterprise Odisha,' which will be held on January 27-28 in Rourkela. Officials from the neighboring state interacted with over 500 industrialists and business leaders at the event.
Event details
A multi-sectoral engagement
The 'Odisha Investors' Meet' in Kolkata saw participation from industry representatives across various sectors. The state government held almost 130 high-level meetings and sector-specific interactions with firms in manufacturing, metals, chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and allied segments. During these engagements, 27 memoranda of understanding were signed with a potential investment of ₹81,864 crore, while 19 investment intent proposals worth ₹18,453 crore were received.
CM's presence
Chief Minister attends the roadshow
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was also present at the roadshow. His presence underscored the state's commitment to attracting investment as well as fostering economic growth. The successful outcome of this event is a testament to Odisha's potential as an investment destination and its proactive approach toward business engagement.