OECD trims India's FY27 growth forecast to 6.1%
Business
The OECD has nudged India's FY27 growth forecast down a notch (from 6.2% to 6.1%), citing global uncertainties like geopolitical tensions and trade hiccups.
Still, India is set to stay among the world's fastest-growing major economies, even with these bumps in the road.
Inflation forecast
Inflation is expected to jump from 2.0% in FY26 to 5.1% in FY27 as earlier food and energy price cuts wear off and global energy costs climb.
The good news? It could drop back to around 4.1% by FY28, lining up with the Reserve Bank of India's target.
Inflation is expected to return closer to the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target, and authorities are signaling continued focus on price stability.