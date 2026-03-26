OECD trims India's FY27 growth forecast to 6.1%

Inflation forecast

Inflation is expected to jump from 2.0% in FY26 to 5.1% in FY27 as earlier food and energy price cuts wear off and global energy costs climb.

The good news? It could drop back to around 4.1% by FY28, lining up with the Reserve Bank of India's target.

Inflation is expected to return closer to the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target, and authorities are signaling continued focus on price stability.