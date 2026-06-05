Oil India finds gas off Andaman under Samudra Manthan Mission

Sri Vijayapuram wells report hydrocarbons

This isn't OIL's only success. Two out of three wells in the area have now shown hydrocarbons.

The Sri Vijayapuram-3 site sits at a water depth of 355 meters and is still being tested for details like gas quality.

Big international players like Petrobras and BP India are also teaming up on these deepwater projects.

Plus, OIL recently hit its highest daily crude oil output in a decade, showing their exploration efforts are paying off.