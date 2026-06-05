Oil India finds gas off Andaman under Samudra Manthan Mission
Oil India (OIL) just found natural gas in a well called Sri Vijayapuram-3, about 15km off the Andaman Islands's east coast.
Announced by Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, this is part of the Samudra Manthan Mission, a national push to explore more offshore energy.
The team confirmed the find after testing over 1,900 meters deep, with visible flaring from the well.
Sri Vijayapuram wells report hydrocarbons
This isn't OIL's only success. Two out of three wells in the area have now shown hydrocarbons.
The Sri Vijayapuram-3 site sits at a water depth of 355 meters and is still being tested for details like gas quality.
Big international players like Petrobras and BP India are also teaming up on these deepwater projects.
Plus, OIL recently hit its highest daily crude oil output in a decade, showing their exploration efforts are paying off.