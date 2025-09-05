Oil prices fall for 3rd consecutive day: Here's why Business Sep 05, 2025

Oil prices have slipped for the third straight day, landing at $66.77 for Brent crude and $63.29 for US West Texas Intermediate.

The drop comes as everyone waits to see if OPEC+ (the group of major oil-producing countries, including Russia) will increase production in October—a move that could potentially impact global supply earlier than planned.