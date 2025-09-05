S&P 500 hits record high as Fed rate cut looms

Amazon, Broadcom, and Meta lead the charge

Amazon soared 4.3%, Broadcom rose on upbeat AI revenue forecasts, and Meta added to the momentum—even as unemployment claims ticked up.

Meanwhile, Salesforce slipped after a weak outlook, but American Eagle Outfitters surprised everyone with a massive 38% jump thanks to optimistic sales predictions.

Trading was lively but just below average volume, showing there's still plenty of action in the market.