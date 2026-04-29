Oil prices hold steady as Iran US talks drag on Business Apr 29, 2026

Oil prices are holding steady: Brent crude is at $111 a barrel, and US oil is just above $99.

This calm comes even as peace talks between Iran and the US keep dragging on, with both sides still struggling to agree.

The conflict has been shaking up global energy supplies since late February, and everyone's watching to see if these negotiations will actually change things for the oil market.