Oil prices hold steady as Iran US talks drag on
Oil prices are holding steady: Brent crude is at $111 a barrel, and US oil is just above $99.
This calm comes even as peace talks between Iran and the US keep dragging on, with both sides still struggling to agree.
The conflict has been shaking up global energy supplies since late February, and everyone's watching to see if these negotiations will actually change things for the oil market.
Iran proposes Strait of Hormuz reopening
Iran is about to pitch a new plan to end tensions and reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, which could be a big deal for shipping routes.
Meanwhile, the US just slapped sanctions on some Chinese companies tied to Iran, making things tense with China too.
On top of that, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to leave OPEC next month so it can respond faster to market shortages, another twist in this ongoing energy drama.