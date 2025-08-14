Oil prices inch up ahead of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

Brent crude is up to $65.91 a barrel and US WTI sits at $62.89, thanks in part to Trump's warning of "severe consequences" if peace talks don't work out—think possible new sanctions on Russia.

Gains limited by rising US crude stockpiles

Even with hopes for a US Fed rate cut (which could mean more demand), oil price gains are limited by a surprise 3 million-barrel jump in US crude stockpiles last week and forecasts from the International Energy Agency that global oil supply will grow faster through 2025-26.

So, while there's movement, don't expect any wild swings just yet.