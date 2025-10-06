Oil prices rise as OPEC+ agrees to increase production

Russia and Saudi Arabia's conflicting interests

OPEC+ made this modest increase because oil prices have been sliding lately, but their bump was less than what many expected.

Brent crude hit $65.16 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $61.46 after the news.

Meanwhile, Russia wants to keep things steady to avoid price drops, while Saudi Arabia is pushing for bigger increases to win back market share—so there's some tension within the group.

Plus, with the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict and new sanctions on Russia from G7 countries, global oil markets are likely to stay unpredictable for now.