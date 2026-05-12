Oil prices rise to $105 amid US-Iran ceasefire concerns

Global oil prices have witnessed a spike on Tuesday morning, owing to supply concerns stemming from a fragile US-Iran ceasefire. The July contract of Brent crude oil on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $104.82 per barrel, up by 0.44% from its previous close. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate's June contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.6% to $98.66 per barrel.

Ceasefire tensions US-Iran tensions escalate US President Donald Trump has warned that the ceasefire is on "massive life support" and is "unbelievably weak." Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf responded by saying Iran's armed forces are ready to respond to any aggression. He tweeted in Persian, "Our armed forces are ready to deliver a harsh and instructive response to any aggression; misguided strategies and erroneous decisions will always yield erroneous outcomes and the entire world has already grasped this truth."

Supply intervention Trump administration to loan oil to stabilize markets In a bid to stabilize oil markets, the Trump administration has announced plans to loan energy companies 53.3 million barrels of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This comes as a global effort amid fears that an extended conflict and potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could further strain global oil supplies. The strait accounts for nearly one-fifth of international oil trade, making it a critical point in global energy security.

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Import impact India urges citizens to conserve fuel, avoid unnecessary travel The ongoing conflict has had a major impact on India, which imports nearly 90% of its oil requirements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to use public transport more, work from home if possible, and rationalize petrol and diesel consumption to conserve foreign exchange. An official statement released after a meeting of the informal group of ministers (IGoM) on the West Asia crisis revealed that India currently has 60 days' worth of crude oil reserves.

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