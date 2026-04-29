Oil rises after reports US likely to extend Iran blockade
Business
Oil prices just got a bump after reports said the US is likely to extend its blockade of Iranian ports, making people worry about even tighter oil supplies from the Middle East.
Brent crude is now at $111.78 a barrel, and US WTI sits at $100.50.
Gold little changed awaiting Jerome Powell
Gold prices haven't moved much while everyone waits to hear what US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has to say about how this Iran situation could affect the economy.
Any hints from Powell could shake things up for investors watching global markets closely.