Ola Electric gets a new CFO: Deepak Rastogi steps in

Ola 's been losing ground to rivals like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor, and key leaders like the CMO and CTO have also left recently. With sales slipping and revenue forecasts cut, bringing in an experienced CFO could help steady things.

Who is Deepak Rastogi?

Rastogi is a Chartered Accountant and MBA with over 30 years of experience across industries like automotive, manufacturing, and real estate.

He's advised and led equity transactions worth around $1 billion cumulatively, and has worked at companies such as Tata AutoComp and Puravankara—so he knows his way around big financial challenges.