Ola Electric shares surge 10% after founder clears ₹260cr loan

Stake retention

Promoter group retains majority stake in Ola Electric

The promoter group still holds a significant stake of 34.6% in Ola Electric. The company has stressed that there is no dilution of promoter control or change in long-term commitment. With all promoter pledges cleared, Ola Electric is focused on execution and growth in the electric vehicle space. The stock hit its 52-week low of ₹30.76 on Wednesday, down almost 70% from its 52-week high of ₹99.95 recorded in December 2024.