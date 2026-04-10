Ola Electric shares surge 70% in April: What's driving rally?

Ola Electric 's shares have witnessed a remarkable recovery, surging by 70% so far in April. The rally has come as a relief to shareholders after the stock's steep decline over the last six months. The company had lost 85% of its value during that period, hitting a low of ₹21.21 per share and wiping off nearly ₹9,000 crore from investor wealth.

Investor interest Recovery in March sales driving investor interest The decline in Ola Electric's stock was attributed to investor concerns over weak sales, declining market share, high cash burn, increasing losses, and execution challenges. However, the mood around the stock is changing. This is largely due to a strong recovery in March sales numbers. In March, Ola Electric's vehicle registrations rose to around 10,117 units from February's 3,973. Daily orders also crossed 1,000 units in the last week of March.

Strategic moves Price cuts and increased production capacity Ola Electric has also announced a major price cut for its Roadster 9.1 by ₹60,000. This is due to increased cell production that has significantly improved cost efficiencies. The company is also fast-tracking the expansion of its Gigafactory, with capacity scaling toward 6 GWh. These strategic moves are seen as signs that the company is finally getting its act together and the market is clearly responding to it.

Advertisement