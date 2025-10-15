Ola Electric to launch new product on October 17

The buzz is around a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) powered by Ola 's homegrown 4680 Bharat Cell tech from their Tamil Nadu Gigafactory. With India's energy storage market expected to top $30 billion by 2030, Ola is clearly eyeing a big piece of the action.

Ola will likely use its existing stores and massive 5 GWh manufacturing setup to get these new products out fast—without needing tons of extra investment.

Plus, government incentives for local production could give them an early advantage as India's clean energy scene heats up.