Om Freight Forwarders IPO: Price band set at ₹128-135
Om Freight Forwarders, a Mumbai-based logistics company, just secured ₹15.9 crore from three anchor investors ahead of its IPO.
The total issue size is set at ₹122.31 crore with shares priced between ₹128-135 each.
You can apply for shares from September 29 to October 3, and the company will list on BSE and NSE on October 8.
Fresh funds to be used for acquiring commercial vehicles
Craft Emerging Market Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities, and Abundantia Capital picked up 11,77,710 shares at ₹135 each as anchor investors.
Of the fresh funds raised (₹24.44 crore), ₹17.15 crore will go toward the acquisition of commercial vehicles and heavy equipment, while the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.
Logistics company has been in business since 1995
Founded in 1995, Om Freight is a third-generation international logistics player offering everything from air and sea freight to customs clearance and warehousing.
With 28 branches across India and services reaching over 800 global destinations, they're certified by IATA and FIATA—so they play by global rules.
Other companies launching IPOs this week
It's a busy week for IPOs! Alongside Om Freight, companies like Glottis, Fabtech Technologies, and Advance Agrolife are also hitting the market.
Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is managing Om Freight's offering this time around.