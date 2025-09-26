Om Freight Forwarders IPO: Price band set at ₹128-135 Business Sep 26, 2025

Om Freight Forwarders, a Mumbai-based logistics company, just secured ₹15.9 crore from three anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

The total issue size is set at ₹122.31 crore with shares priced between ₹128-135 each.

You can apply for shares from September 29 to October 3, and the company will list on BSE and NSE on October 8.