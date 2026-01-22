Only 10-15% of Indian IT AI pilots actually make it: Report
Turns out, most AI projects in India's IT sector don't go far—just 10-15% move past the pilot stage and into real use, says a new Forrester report.
Over 60% stall out early thanks to messy data, workflow hiccups, and tech that just doesn't play nice together.
Even though nearly 90% of providers claim they're using AI by late 2025, most GenAI test runs in 2024 were dropped because teams weren't ready for the change.
Money talks—and most pilots aren't delivering
Only about one in 10 finance leaders said this in 2025.
With costs high and results fuzzy, more decision-makers want serious returns on investment—some are aiming for over 50% ROI soon.
So now, companies are picking specific tasks for AI like chatbots or contract analysis instead of trying to do everything at once.