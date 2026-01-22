Only 10-15% of Indian IT AI pilots actually make it: Report Business Jan 22, 2026

Turns out, most AI projects in India's IT sector don't go far—just 10-15% move past the pilot stage and into real use, says a new Forrester report.

Over 60% stall out early thanks to messy data, workflow hiccups, and tech that just doesn't play nice together.

Even though nearly 90% of providers claim they're using AI by late 2025, most GenAI test runs in 2024 were dropped because teams weren't ready for the change.