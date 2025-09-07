OPEC+ boosts oil production by 137,000 barrels per day

OPEC+'s move to ease supply cuts

This move could shake up global oil prices, especially since markets have stayed tight even with talk of oversupply.

Some OPEC+ countries might not hit their new targets due to past penalties or limited capacity, but overall, more oil likely means cheaper prices at the pump—something leaders like US President Trump are pushing for as inflation bites.

Plus, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meeting Trump in Washington soon, it's clear there's some big-picture strategy behind these numbers.