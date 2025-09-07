Next Article
BSE, NSE to remain open on Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Even though Maharashtra has declared Monday, September 8, 2025 a public holiday for Eid Milad-un-Nabi, both BSE and NSE will keep trading as usual.
Reminder to check settlement schedules
If you're trading or investing, you can still buy and sell stocks on Monday.
It's a good reminder to check settlement schedules around holidays so there aren't any surprises with your funds or shares.
No more market holidays in September
No more market holidays in September (besides weekends), with the next breaks coming up in October for Gandhi Jayanti and Diwali.
Recently, the Sensex ended almost flat at 80,710.76 as global worries weighed against positive local news like GST simplification.
Meanwhile, the rupee slipped to 88.36 against the dollar—something to watch if you're following currency trends.