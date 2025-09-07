BSE, NSE to remain open on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

If you're trading or investing, you can still buy and sell stocks on Monday. It's a good reminder to check settlement schedules around holidays so there aren't any surprises with your funds or shares.

No more market holidays in September (besides weekends), with the next breaks coming up in October for Gandhi Jayanti and Diwali.

Recently, the Sensex ended almost flat at 80,710.76 as global worries weighed against positive local news like GST simplification.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped to 88.36 against the dollar—something to watch if you're following currency trends.