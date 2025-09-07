GST reforms not a reaction to US tariffs: Ashwini Vaishnaw Business Sep 07, 2025

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made it clear: India's latest GST reforms weren't a reaction to the recent 50% US tariffs.

These changes were actually planned earlier as part of a promise by PM Modi.

The new system sets most goods and services at either 5% or 18% GST.