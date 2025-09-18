OPEC+ output boost sends tanker earnings to highest in 2 years

Six massive oil tankers were booked this week at rates topping $96,000 a day—the highest in more than two years. The key Middle East-to-Asia shipping index jumped to Worldscale 105.2, showing just how hot demand is for moving oil right now.

With OPEC+ pumping more and US output rising

With OPEC+ pumping more and US output rising too, there's likely to be extra oil sloshing around—so prices could drop.

But all that extra supply means tankers are in high demand: even US-to-Asia shipping rates shot up nearly 20% as fleets struggle to keep up.

If you're curious about global trade or energy trends, this is one of those moments where everything shifts fast.