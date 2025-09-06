OpenAI hires team behind AI coding tool Alex Codes

Founded in 2024 with Y-Combinator's backing, Alex Codes was created to bring AI models into Xcode. However, earlier this year, Apple updated Xcode to allow users direct access to ChatGPT and other AI models without any third-party tools. Despite this change, Edrisian didn't say if it influenced his decision for the team to join OpenAI.

User support

Tool will be available until October 1

In a blog post on Alex Codes, the start-up promised continued support for its current users. However, it also announced that the app will no longer be available for download after October 1. The company clarified that while no new features would be added to the tool, it would continue maintaining the product as long as existing users were using it.