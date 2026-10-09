OpenAI cuts revenue forecast from $70B to $50B, investors worried
Business
OpenAI just lowered its annual revenue forecast from $70 billion to $50 billion.
This big drop has investors worried about whether the AI industry is growing as fast as everyone hoped, and if there's a bit of an "AI bubble" happening.
Experts say AI industry needs $6T
The news rattled markets: major indexes and even NVIDIA's stock took a hit.
Experts now say the entire AI industry needs to hit $6 trillion in yearly revenue by 2031 to keep up with current investments.
OpenAI's revised numbers are making people question if those sky-high expectations for AI demand are actually realistic.