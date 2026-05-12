OpenAI launches $4B company to accelerate enterprise AI adoption

OpenAI has announced the launch of a new venture, the OpenAI Deployment Company, with an initial investment of over $4 billion. The firm will be majority-owned and controlled by OpenAI. It will work with 19 global investment firms, consultancies, and system integrators to help organizations build and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The move comes as part of OpenAI's aggressive push into the corporate sector after its early models resonated well with consumers.

Business expansion New company has pre-money valuation of $10 billion The new company, which has a pre-money valuation of $10 billion, will be led by TPG. Other founding partners include Advent, Bain Capital and Brookfield. Capgemini, Bain & Company and McKinsey & Company are also among the investors in this venture. The investment will be used to scale operations and acquire firms to accelerate AI deployment. The first such acquisition is Tomoro, an applied AI consulting and engineering firm based in London.

Strategic acquisition Tomoro will help scale up operations quickly Tomoro, which was founded in 2023 in alliance with OpenAI, will bring 150 experienced Forward Deployed Engineers and Deployment Specialists to the new company. The firm has worked with clients such as Mattel, SuperCell, Red Bull, Tesco and Virgin Atlantic. This strategic acquisition is part of OpenAI's plan to quickly scale up its services through the new venture.

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