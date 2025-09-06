Next Article
OpenAI offers $393,000 salary for human content creators
OpenAI—the team behind ChatGPT—is looking for a content strategist and is willing to pay up to $393,000 a year.
The role is based in San Francisco and asks for 6-10 years of experience in content strategy, copywriting, or growth marketing.
With AI-generated content everywhere these days, this move really highlights how much OpenAI still values human creativity and perspective.
Role requires working closely with engineers and designers
The new strategist will team up with engineers and designers to shape ChatGPT's brand voice and set the tone guidelines.
They'll create content for a worldwide audience, making sure it connects with people while using smart SEO strategies for maximum reach.
It's clear OpenAI sees real people as key to how we experience AI—even as the tech keeps advancing.