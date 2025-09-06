OpenAI offers $393,000 salary for human content creators Business Sep 06, 2025

OpenAI—the team behind ChatGPT—is looking for a content strategist and is willing to pay up to $393,000 a year.

The role is based in San Francisco and asks for 6-10 years of experience in content strategy, copywriting, or growth marketing.

With AI-generated content everywhere these days, this move really highlights how much OpenAI still values human creativity and perspective.