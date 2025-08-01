OpenAI raises $8.3B at $300B valuation

Dragoneer Investment Group led this round with a $2.8 billion check. New faces like Blackstone, TPG, and T. Rowe Price joined in, alongside regulars such as Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital. OpenAI brought in more strategic investors this time, which meant earlier backers got smaller shares.

OpenAI's rapid growth and future plans

OpenAI is making serious moves: about $13 billion in annualized revenue (aiming for $20B by the end of the year) and over 700 million people using ChatGPT every week.

The company's also in talks with Microsoft and tapping into government AI projects—all part of its push to go fully for-profit soon.