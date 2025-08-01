McDonald's bets big on AI, sets India as tech hub
McDonald's is gearing up for a major AI push, with India set to become a key tech hub for the company.
Their Hyderabad office—soon to be their biggest outside the US —will help drive global projects like using AI to check orders.
Right now, this tech runs at 400 restaurants, but McDonald's wants it in 40,000 locations worldwide by 2027.
The fast food giant's plans for AI
AI at McDonald's isn't just about order accuracy—they're also using it to predict sales, tweak prices, and track which menu items are hits.
A new personalized app is in the works too.
In India, the focus is on bringing in smarter tech rather than just hiring more people. Plus, they're opening another global office in Poland as part of their bigger plan to make these international centers crucial for innovation.