Amazon Freedom Festival: Save big on kitchen gadgets
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 is live, bringing up to 70% off on kitchen gadgets from top brands.
If you've been eyeing an upgrade—think air fryers, blenders, or coffee makers—this sale is a solid chance to grab them for less and make your daily cooking a bit easier.
Air fryers, mixer grinders, and blenders
Air fryers from Faber, Philips, and Instant Pot are heavily discounted for healthier, oil-free cooking.
Mixer grinders by Bajaj and Prestige, plus blenders from Wonderchef and Maharaja Whiteline (up to 67% off), are perfect if you love smoothies or quick meal preps.
Coffee makers, electric kettles, and more
Coffee makers from Black + Decker and Philips are up to 59% off for better mornings at home.
Electric kettles by Pigeon and Havells (up to 62% off) mean faster chai breaks.
You'll also find microwaves, chimneys, and dishwashers with big savings—so it might be time to refresh your whole setup.