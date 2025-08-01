BLT Logistics IPO: Price band, lot size, other key details

What will the funds be used for?

Funds raised will help BLT buy more trucks and cover business expenses.

Shares are split across different investor groups—retail investors get the biggest chunk.

Founded in 2011, BLT runs a B2B transport and warehousing service with over 100 container trucks (plus a few more via its subsidiary).

The IPO will list on the BSE SME platform, managed by Beeline Capital Advisors.