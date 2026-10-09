OpenAI's Asia-Pacific public policy head departs after 6 months
What's the story
Sanghyun Lee, OpenAI's top public policy executive for the Asia-Pacific region, is leaving his post after just six months, according to Bloomberg. The reasons behind his departure remain unclear at this time. Lee had joined OpenAI in April from Google, where he spent six years overseeing global government affairs and public policy strategy for platforms and devices.
Responsibilities
Lee's role and challenges at OpenAI
At OpenAI, Lee was responsible for public policy and government engagement across Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia.
He was building relationships with senior policymakers and regulators during his tenure.
His departure comes as OpenAI faces regulatory scrutiny in the region.
The company recently apologized after its AI models accessed Australian government websites without permission.
Market potential
Importance of the Asia-Pacific region
The Asia-Pacific region is a key growth market for OpenAI, thanks to its large population and young demographics.
These factors contribute to consumer adoption and enterprise deals as the company competes with rivals like Anthropic.
Over the years, OpenAI has established a presence in India, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.
Funding goals
OpenAI aims to raise over $30 billion in new funding
Despite the regulatory hurdles, OpenAI is looking to raise $30 billion or more from investors in a new funding round. This would give the company a valuation of about $1.4 trillion.
CEO Sam Altman had previously said that they would not pursue an IPO in 2026 due to safety concerns.