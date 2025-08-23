OpenAI to open 1st office in India later this year

With this new office, OpenAI plans to work more closely with Indian businesses and policymakers. They're already building a local team—Pragya Misra is heading public policy and partnerships, while Rishi Jaitly (ex-Twitter India) is a senior advisor to help facilitate discussions with the Indian government on AI policy.

ChatGPT use in India has quadrupled

To make things easier on wallets, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go at just ₹399 ($4.60) per month—a budget-friendly version of their chatbot.

This comes as ChatGPT use in India has jumped four times over the past year, showing just how much demand there is for accessible AI tools.