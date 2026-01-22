OpenAI wants $50B from Middle East investors for next-gen AI

CEO Sam Altman has been meeting with big names—including Abu Dhabi state-backed funds and even Amazon (for a possible $10B investment). The goal? Fund massive projects like advanced chips, huge data centers (including one in the UAE that'll be among the world's biggest), and hiring top AI talent.

Why does this matter?

OpenAI is racing against giants like Google and rising stars like Anthropic.

Even though it isn't profitable yet—and has committed to spend more than $1.4 trillion on AI infrastructure—it's still seen as a leader in cutting-edge AI tech.

Last fall, OpenAI was valued at $500 billion; now it's aiming much higher.