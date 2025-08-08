OpenAI's valuation soars to $500 billion, GPT-5 on the horizon
OpenAI—the team behind ChatGPT—is on track to reach a massive $500 billion valuation, thanks to a new deal that lets employees cash out some shares.
That's more than double its previous value and puts OpenAI in the same league as companies like Costco.
This move could help them keep top AI talent happy in an industry where everyone's competing for the best minds.
ChatGPT's success fuels OpenAI's growth and future ambitions
OpenAI's revenue has doubled to $12 billion, mostly because of ChatGPT's huge popularity with both regular users and businesses.
Backed by fresh investments—with support from big-name venture capital firms—OpenAI now has an extra $8.3 billion to pour into research.
All eyes are on their next big thing: GPT-5, which they aim to launch soon as part of their push toward even smarter AI tech.