OpenAI's valuation soars to $500 billion, GPT-5 on the horizon Business Aug 08, 2025

OpenAI—the team behind ChatGPT—is on track to reach a massive $500 billion valuation, thanks to a new deal that lets employees cash out some shares.

That's more than double its previous value and puts OpenAI in the same league as companies like Costco.

This move could help them keep top AI talent happy in an industry where everyone's competing for the best minds.