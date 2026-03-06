Oracle to lay off thousands amid AI data center expansion

Oracle Corporation is planning to lay off thousands of employees as part of a strategy to cope with financial strain from its massive AI data center expansion, according to Bloomberg. The job cuts will affect various departments across the company and could be implemented as early as this month. Some layoffs will target positions that Oracle anticipates it won't need due to AI advancements.

Expansion details AI data center expansion and financial strain Under the leadership of Chairman Larry Ellison, Oracle is undertaking a major expansion of data centers to support AI workloads for clients like OpenAI. The company has been transitioning its focus toward cloud computing and AI in recent years, hoping to compete with industry giants Amazon and Microsoft. However, Wall Street analysts expect these investments will push Oracle's cash flow into negative territory for several years before it starts seeing returns by 2030.

Workforce impact Broader layoffs expected at Oracle The planned job cuts are expected to be broader than Oracle's usual periodic layoffs. This week, the company announced an internal review of several open positions in its cloud division, effectively slowing down or freezing the hiring process. As of May 2025, Oracle employed approximately 162,000 people worldwide. The company has not commented on the latest developments yet.

Market reaction Stock performance and industry-wide job cuts Oracle's early moves as an AI cloud provider were well-received by investors, with the stock rising 61% in 2024 and another 20% last year. However, as costs have risen, market sentiment has soured on the company, with shares down 54% from their September 2025 high through Wednesday's close. The high upfront costs of AI have led to job cuts across the tech industry as companies try to balance their budgets.

