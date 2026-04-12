How Oracle's AI spending spree triggered cash crunch, job cuts

Oracle , the tech giant founded by Larry Ellison, is facing a major financial crisis due to its aggressive investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The company has announced plans to lay off nearly 30,000 employees or about 19% of its global workforce of 162,000. In India alone, where Oracle employs some 50,000 people, it will be cutting around 10,000-12,000 jobs.

Financial adjustments Job cuts and restructuring budget Along with the job cuts, Oracle has also increased its restructuring budget by $500 million to $2.1 billion for FY26 (June-May). The company says part of the job cuts are due to AI coding tools that let smaller teams develop software more quickly. However, the major reason behind this is financial pressure from its aggressive investment in AI data centers, which has affected liquidity and forced cost-cutting at a large scale.

AI transition Massive increase in capital expenditure Oracle's transition to AI has seen its capital expenditure jump from $6.9 billion in FY24 to $21.2 billion in FY25. For fiscal year 2026, the company has guided for a capex of $50 billion, up from an earlier estimate of $35 billion. This is way above expectations as quarterly spending has also increased significantly during this period.

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