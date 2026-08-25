Oura plans September 2026 US IPO seeking over $16B valuation
Business
Oura, the smart ring brand that's become a favorite for health and sleep tracking, is gearing up for a major US IPO in September 2026.
The company wants a more than $16 billion valuation and hopes to raise up to $3 billion, with investors expected to sell a major chunk of stock in the offering.
Whoop hits $10B, Oura broadens appeal
After quietly filing for its IPO in May, Oura's value has jumped from $10.9 billion last year, thanks to big investments, to its current target.
The wearables scene is getting crowded, too: Whoop has both hit the $10 billion mark recently by offering advanced health features.
Originally popular with biohacking CEOs, Oura has now shifted to appeal to anyone interested in sleep and recovery, keeping it relevant as the tech evolves.