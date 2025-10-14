Oura rings in $900 million investment, hits $11B valuation

New leadership and product launches

Oura's also shaking things up in leadership: David Shuman is now board chair, taking over from Eurie Kim, while Wen Hsieh steps in to drive product innovation.

On the product side, they've just dropped the Oura Ring 4 Ceramic and a handy new Charging Case. Plus, you can now use Health Panels to schedule lab tests right from the app.

With over 5.5 million rings sold and revenue expected to hit $1 billion in 2025, Oura's making some serious moves in wearable tech.