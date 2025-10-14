Oura rings in $900 million investment, hits $11B valuation
Oura, the brand behind those popular sleep-tracking rings, has landed a massive $900 million investment, bumping its value up to $11 billion.
The fresh funds will help Oura go global and level up its AI-powered health platform.
Their big goal? Making it easier for users to connect their health data with doctors and make smarter lifestyle choices—basically turning your ring into a personal health assistant.
New leadership and product launches
Oura's also shaking things up in leadership: David Shuman is now board chair, taking over from Eurie Kim, while Wen Hsieh steps in to drive product innovation.
On the product side, they've just dropped the Oura Ring 4 Ceramic and a handy new Charging Case. Plus, you can now use Health Panels to schedule lab tests right from the app.
With over 5.5 million rings sold and revenue expected to hit $1 billion in 2025, Oura's making some serious moves in wearable tech.