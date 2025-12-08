Palantir's 'Neurodivergent Fellowship' is here: Check eligibility, salary package

Palantir Technologies, the data analytics giant, has launched a new initiative called the Neurodivergent Fellowship. The program is aimed at individuals with non-traditional cognitive processing and thinking patterns. The announcement was made by Palantir's CEO Dr. Alex Karp during his appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. He emphasized that this fellowship is for those whose cognitive styles don't fit conventional norms, and encouraged people who relate to his fast-paced thinking pattern to apply.

Program details Fellowship aims to harness unique cognitive traits for AI The Neurodivergent Fellowship is a new hiring pathway by Palantir, aimed at bringing in people with unique cognitive traits such as fast-moving minds, hyperfocus, non-linear thinking, or strong pattern recognition. The company believes these traits will play a major role in the future as AI becomes more important. "The cognitive traits that make the Neurodivergent different are precisely what make them exceptional in an AI-driven world," said Palantir's application post on X.

Eligibility criteria Fellowship open to diverse backgrounds The Neurodivergent Fellowship is open to all individuals who think differently. "Whether you're self-taught, formally educated, or somewhere in between, we're looking for builders who can see patterns others miss and solutions others overlook," said Palantir's application post. The company has clarified that candidates don't need a formal diagnosis or disclosure to apply for this program. However, since the job is based in New York and Washington DC, applicants must be eligible to work in the US.

Job responsibilities Selected candidates to work on real problems The selected candidates will join Palantir as full-time employees. Their job will be to build software, deploy AI solutions, deliver customer outcomes, and work on real operational and technological problems. These candidates will be held to the same performance standards as Palantir engineers. "We move fast. We expect excellence. We don't require you to sit still," said the company's application post about this role.