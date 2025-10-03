Palantir's stock drops 8% on defense tech security flaws allegations

US Army memo flagged risks in Anduril's NGC2 system

A recent US Army memo flagged risks like insider threats and data leaks in Anduril's NGC2 system, which involves partners like Palantir and Microsoft.

Palantir responded that any issues mentioned have already been fixed and their platform is secure.

This marks Palantir's sharpest single-day drop since August, coming as other tech companies also slipped Friday following threats from the White House to lay off government workers.