Vi offers retailers 3% commission on recharges, new SIMs
Vodafone Idea (Vi) just raised retailer commissions to boost customer sign-ups after its 5G launch.
Vi now pays retailers a 3% cut on recharges and new SIMs—higher than Jio's 1% and Airtel's 2%.
Some plans even offer up to 19% commission, making Vi the most rewarding for sellers right now.
Vi is also sweetening deals for mobile number port-ins, offering ₹306 plus a bonus of up to ₹100 per switch.
They've opened over 100 new stores last year and run programs like 'Score kya hai,' letting retailers earn points for rewards like scratch cards or even international trips.
Between March 2024 and June 2025, Vi spent nearly ₹9,800 crore upgrading its network—including adding 4,800 new towers—which pushed their coverage from 77% to 84%.
Vi is clearly working hard to stay in the telecom race.