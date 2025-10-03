Vi offers retailers 3% commission on recharges, new SIMs Business Oct 03, 2025

Vodafone Idea (Vi) just raised retailer commissions to boost customer sign-ups after its 5G launch.

Vi now pays retailers a 3% cut on recharges and new SIMs—higher than Jio's 1% and Airtel's 2%.

Some plans even offer up to 19% commission, making Vi the most rewarding for sellers right now.