Patanjali Foods falls 66.7% in a day: What's going on Business Sep 11, 2025

Patanjali Foods's stock price dropped by 66.7% on Thursday, but it's not as bad as it sounds.

The fall happened because the company gave out bonus shares—basically, for every share you owned, you now get two more.

This means there are more shares out there, so each one is worth less, but your total investment value stays the same.