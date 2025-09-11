Next Article
Patanjali Foods falls 66.7% in a day: What's going on
Patanjali Foods's stock price dropped by 66.7% on Thursday, but it's not as bad as it sounds.
The fall happened because the company gave out bonus shares—basically, for every share you owned, you now get two more.
This means there are more shares out there, so each one is worth less, but your total investment value stays the same.
Why the drop isn't a cause for concern
Bonus issues like this usually show that a company feels good about its future and wants to make its stock easier to trade.
Even with the recent price adjustment, Patanjali Foods's share price has seen a marginal drop for 2025 so far and has seen small gains over the last few months.
The drop isn't about poor performance—it's just math at work behind the scenes.