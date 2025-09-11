Reliance launches AI company, partners with Google, Meta

RIL shares dipped nearly 6% this year

Reliance Intelligence is gearing up to build AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar and team up with tech giants like Google. There's also a joint project with Meta using their open-source Llama models.

Even though RIL shares dipped nearly 6% this year, they're still up over 12% in the past 12 months. After the announcement, shares closed at ₹1,377.50.