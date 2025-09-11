Next Article
Reliance launches AI company, partners with Google, Meta
Reliance Industries just launched its own artificial intelligence company, Reliance Intelligence, aiming to boost its tech game across telecom, retail, and energy.
The move was announced on September 10—following Mukesh Ambani's pitch to make RIL a "deep-tech enterprise"—and officially approved by the government the day before.
It's a big step for Reliance as it dives deeper into AI innovation.
Reliance Intelligence is gearing up to build AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar and team up with tech giants like Google. There's also a joint project with Meta using their open-source Llama models.
Even though RIL shares dipped nearly 6% this year, they're still up over 12% in the past 12 months. After the announcement, shares closed at ₹1,377.50.